Employee accused of embezzling nearly $230,000 from Salvation Army

A Salvation Army employee is accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company's divisional headquarters in south Charlotte.

According to a police report, the employee embezzled $229,853 from the Salvation Army on Archdale Drive, which serves as the company's central administrative office that provides support to 60 Salvation Army locations in North and South Carolina, including the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte.

"The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte was NOT impacted by this theft, nor is it part of the police investigation," the company says.

The Salvation Army reported the embezzlement Friday. The employee is accused of embezzling funds for a period of two years.

"The Salvation Army does not tolerate financial misconduct or improprieties among its officers, employees, or volunteers. All Salvation Army units, including The Salvation Army’s Divisional Headquarters, undergo regular audits for the purpose of maintaining financial accountability," the Salvation Army said in a statement Tuesday. "Such audits allow us to uncover cases of financial wrongdoing and turn the person responsible for it over to the authorities."

The suspect's name was not released. The employee could face charges of embezzlement/larceny by employee.

"The Salvation Army is fully insured; therefore, none of the monies entrusted to The Salvation Army was lost. This theft will not impact services of The Salvation Army in any of our North and South Carolina locations," the Salvation Army says.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.