BLOG: Foggy start to the day, expect warm temperatures in the 70s

Dense Fog Tuesday Morning

Warmer Air Returns

Sunshine Hard To Come By

We are about to trade in Monday's cool/damp air for warm/damp air the rest of the week. As a result, very mild temperatures will be the headline going forward, but the mostly cloudy skies and foggy periods will continue this week.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the WBTV viewing area until 11 a.m. Fog and drizzle will impact your Tuesday morning commute, so use caution.

Don't count on a sunny, pretty and totally dry pattern until next week. Here is a comparison of this week's forecast highs vs the standing records:

Tuesday's forecast high: 72 degrees / Record High: 77 degrees

Wednesday forecast high: 76 degrees / Record High: 75 degrees

Thursday forecast high: 77 degrees / Record High: 74 degrees

The warmth will stretch right into the weekend when highs will still likely be in the 70s with overnight lows each night in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Enjoy the milder Tuesday and days ahead.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

