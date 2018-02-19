Charlotte man says there's not enough resources for city's "almost homeless"

For Kevin Duggan, life since his family’s October eviction has been a battle.

“To worry about where are you going to put your head…and in that area are you going to be safe,” he says.

Duggan says right now, he does not feel safe. After a developer bought his family’s apartment of 10 years, they moved to a new complex in Mint Hill. In the first month, bullet-holes pierced their new home.

“It’s just got to build up, got to get better from here,” he says.

The father says that road to “better” began when Mayor Pro-Tem Julie Eiselt saw his WBTV story aired in September.

“This guy has to be on 24 hours a day just to keep up with life,” Eiselt says of Duggan.

It is a story Eiselt has seen before.

“Anyone can have a financial crisis at any particular time and become almost homeless,” she says.

That group – the “almost homeless,” she says, should be more of a priority.

“We know once they’re homeless, it’s so much more expensive to help them at that point,” she says.

Eiselt has worked with Crisis Assistance Ministry, helping people like Duggan move and pay piling bills.

“We are the county’s financial emergency room,” Mike Davis of Crisis Assistance Ministry says.

That, and work with Goodwill, is what got Duggan a new suit and a new job.

“It gave me a renewed hope,” he says.

But Duggan knows, not everyone in his situation sees the same results.

“When you’re in the middle like we were, unless you get really lucky, really blessed, there’s nothing there,” he says.

