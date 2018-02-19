Firefighters work to control fire at manufacturing company

Firefighters are working a fire at a warehouse known for manufacturing foam and plastic for meat products.

Officials say the fire stated at 8:45 p.m. at Genpak in the 1000 block of Westinghouse Boulevard. The fire started at one of the electrical panels in the warehouse, officials told WBTV on the scene.

One person was inside the building when the fire started and called 911 before being able to escape safely.

No major damage was done to the building, officials say.

Firefighters are still working to control the fire and are in communication with Duke Energy.

