Man facing several charges, accused of leading police on brief chase

A man has been arrested on multiple charges including assault in connection to an incident that was first reported as a kidnapping Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, police said it was not a kidnapping but rather an argument between two sisters and one of their boyfriends.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 9000 block of Casa Lynda Lane waiting for her 7-year-old to get home from school. Police say an argument then began between the woman and her sister's boyfriend, identified as 37-year-old Jesus Rodriguez. CMPD believe that the argument may have started because the woman reportedly had taken photos of Rodriguez holding a gun.

The woman told police that Rodriguez reportedly got into her vehicle and allegedly began hitting her vehicle's windows with a handgun. The suspect also allegedly pointed a gun at the woman and verbally threatened her, officers said.

As the woman started to drive off, her daughter’s school bus pulled up, according to police. Police say Rodriguez then gathered the woman's children and his girlfriend's children together and "put them in his vehicle rather than leave these young children unattended."

Police initially said the suspect grabbed the victim’s daughter but officers then said Rodriguez did not kidnap the children, force them into his car or threaten them.

A short time later, the woman reportedly pulled over at a Quik Trip located on The Plaza and gave the phone to her sister who later got in the car with the suspect. Rodriguez and the woman's sister then drove off all of the children, police say. That is when the woman called police and said her daughter had been kidnapped, police say.

Shortly after 5 p.m., CMPD received a license plate recognition hit on Rodriguez's vehicle on Eastway Drive. He reportedly refused to stop and a short police chase began, officers say.

A short time later, Rodriguez stopped his vehicle and was detained along with the woman's sister, police say.

The woman's child was unharmed and was released along with three other children who were in the vehicle. Police also seized a gun from the vehicle.

Rodriguez was charged with assault by pointing a gun, communicating threats, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing heroin, felony flee to elude arrest and driving with a revoked license.

