West Mecklenburg HS student transported to hospital after altercation

On Monday Feb. 19 students at West Mecklenburg High School got into an altercation during the school day. One student was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The school's principal sent a message home to both students and families regarding the altercation and also reinforced the school’s polices against fighting.

Good afternoon West Mecklenburg Families, this is Principal Casey Jones with an important message. Today a few students on our campus made poor choices and were involved in an altercation. One student was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. My team is committed to creating a safe environment for teaching and learning, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. All students involved will face disciplinary action in accordance with the CMS Code of Conduct. Families, please encourage your students to arrive at school with a mindset on education each day. As our partner, we thank you in advance for your support.

School administration is currently investigating the incident and all students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the CMS Student Code of Conduct.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.