Teen charged after threat to 'shoot up' Patton High School in Burke County

A teenager in Burke County was arrested Monday after a shooting threat was reported at Patton High School.

Officials say the investigation began when a student alerted school administrators about a threat made by another student to "shoot up the school." The principal then alerted the School Resource Officer.

Mackenzie Swink, 17, was then brought in for questioning. After being interviewed, Swink was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Swink was given a $50,000 bond and taken to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility.

She is due in court on Tuesday.

No further information has been released.

