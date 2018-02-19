New security construction scheduled for two Caldwell County high schools

Changes are on the way for two high schools in Caldwell County. Construction will take place this summer to change the entrance ways just inside the front doors to South Caldwell and West Caldwell high schools.

A wall will be put across the main hallway so that all visitors are routed through the main office, no exceptions. It’s designed so that someone cannot just walk into the school and easily make their way down the hallways to the classrooms where students are.

Official say this construction is not in response to what happened in Florida, rather, it has been in the planning stages since the beginning of the school year. Still, they hope the new set up could prevent a situation such as what happened last week.

Spokesperson Libby Brown says it came out of a Crisis Management Team meeting last year. The team has been in place since the early 1990’s to deal with a variety of school situations including safety. Procedures, as a result, are constantly updated says Brown.

The team is always looking for a better way, she says.

“Crisis management does not have an end date,” she added.

Construction will take place over the summer and should cost $5,000 per school. The county’s third high school, Hibriten High School, is not included in the plans because procedures to re-route visitors are already in place there, say officials.

