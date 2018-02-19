Make-A-Wish teen gets to meet and sing on stage with John Stamos

There was no hesitation when Make-A-Wish officials asked Anna Sumpter what wish she’d most like to see come true.

Her grandmother and guardian Sandra Sumpter was there when Anna got the question, “She said, ‘I want to meet John Stamos!’”

On Feb. 13, the Sumpter family left their home in Lenoir and flew down to Sarasota, Florida for Anna’s trip of a lifetime.

Anna has seen every episode of the TV sitcom that made Stamos famous as ‘Uncle Jesse’. The 15-year-old has cerebral palsy, but that hasn’t kept her from her heart-throb crush on Stamos.

While preparing for a concert with the Beach Boys in Florida, Stamos stepped off stage and introduced himself to the teen. She squealed with delight and even asked him to be her boyfriend. He obliged with a ‘yes’.

That night, Stamos brought Anna on stage in her wheelchair as the band performed “Barbara Ann” to a crowd of thousands.

The smile on Anna’s face was the brightest light in the show.

Her dream to meet Stamos came true. She got all her memorabilia autographed. She got to hug and even cheek kiss her idol.

Now back home in North Carolina, Anna only has one request, “ I want it to happen again,” she says with a smile.

