Man accused of severely beating CATS security officer in uptown has first hearing

The man who police say punched a G4S security officer in the head until the guard was knocked unconscious at a CATS transit station in uptown had his first court hearing Monday afternoon.

Reginald Alexander, 49, is charged with assaulting officer Jeffery Outen. Outen had to be taken to the hospital for a broken noise and needed stitches after the attack.

The transit center has surveillance cameras that caught the fight, but CMPD say that video won't be released anytime soon because of the department's investigation.

City bus workers and those who ride the CATS bus say fights are not uncommon at the uptown train station, but Friday night was the first time many say they've ever seen an officer involved.

"I feel like it was isolated - officers around here patrol pretty regularly and I feel safe," said one bus rider.

Police say the fight occurred shortly after officer Outen asked him to leave the property for loitering.

Alexander's mother Kaye Chandler was in court for her son's hearing. She told WBTV she's confused about the news regarding her son's alleged actions.

"I feel sorry for the cop, but it's just...I don't know," Chandler said.

Outen is now out of the hospital after receiving a broken nose and severe damage to his face that required stitches.

Chandler wants to know what possibly set her son off that night as the investigation continues.

"He's never hit anybody that I know of before," she adds.

We reached out to Outen for comment, but did not hear back. Alexander has a $60,000 bond and his next court date is March 2.

