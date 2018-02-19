Volunteers help The LandTrust for Central NC plant 5000 hardwood trees

From the LandTrust for Central North Carolina: The Salisbury-based LandTrust for Central North Carolina hosted a volunteer opportunity on the Two Rivers property in Davie County this February 16th and 17th to plant 5,000 hardwood trees in a former agricultural field.

153 volunteers came from near and far to join in on this effort to establish a bottomland hardwood forest that will provide a buffer to enhance water quality just north of the water intake for the City of Salisbury.

Corporate volunteers from Michelin, Wells Fargo and Mountain Khaki attended, as well as students from Salisbury Academy, a LandTrust Leopold Society School, and Catawba College. Boy Scout troops 10 and 178 out of Cabarrus County also came out to help plant the hardwood trees on Saturday. A number of LandTrust Sportsman members volunteered their time, as well.

“The LandTrust is grateful to all our supporters who came out to help with this effort,” states Stewardship Director, Cody Fulk. “We truly could not have completed this momentous achievement without the help of dedicated volunteers. This forest will create important wildlife habitat as well as enhance the water quality of this area.”

Trees planted included black walnut, overcup oak, Piedmont willow oak, Piedmont white oak, and southern crabapple. These trees will be maintained by mowing in between the rows to prevent competition from other plants until the trees are grown enough to be established.

The planting was supported by a grant from the North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund (CWMTF). CWMTF, Fred and Alice Stanback, and the City of Salisbury provided funds for the acquisition of the property by The LandTrust back in 2012. CWMTF has small grant funding for properties protected through their program for management tasks including tree plantings. They contributed $2500 towards this hardwood restoration. Their primary focus for this project is in protecting and enhancing water quality of the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers and their tributaries.

To learn more about this project or other future opportunities to get involved with The LandTrust for Central NC, contact Steely at steely@landtrustcnc.org or 704-647-0302.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.