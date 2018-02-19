Aldridge Earns Fourth A-10 Weekly Honor of 2017-18

Coming off a career-high 38-point performance, Davidson’s Peyton Aldridge has been selected Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, as announced by the league office Monday. He shares this week’s honor with Matt Mobley of St. Bonaventure.

For the week, Aldridge averaged 30.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 40 minutes per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 16-of-17 at the charity stripe.

In Davidson’s first-ever league win at VCU, Aldridge scored a game-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

He capped the week with his third double-double (38 points, 14 rebounds) of the season, which included a 23-point first half in the Wildcats’ 83-78 victory over UMass.

In addition to his eighth career Player of the Week honor, Aldridge is just nine points from becoming the fifth in school history to score 2,000 points.

The preseason all-conference selection leads the Wildcats in scoring (20.8) and rebounding (7.2).

Up Next

Davidson will conclude its brief homestand Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip against Fordham. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bob McKillop ‘Bob'blehead.

Press release provided by Davidson College