5 things that are harder to obtain than a gun in Florida

(CBS News) - The 19-year-old accused of killing 17 people on Valentine's Day at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, allegedly bought seven rifles in the last year, a federal law enforcement source has told CBS News. The mass shooting has renewed a nationwide debate about gun ownership.

Police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz allegedly used an AR-15 when he opened fire on his teachers and classmates at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Since 2012, AR-15s have been used in six of the deadliest mass shootings in the country.

But in Florida, it's not difficult to purchase an AR-15, or any type of gun. According to the National Rifle Association's Institute for Legislative Action, one does not need a license to purchase and own a shotgun, a rifle or a handgun. Also, the state does not require owners to register firearms.

To get an AR-15, gun store owner Moto Adika told CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz: "If you are a law-abiding citizen, then we can sell you that gun. The whole process can take no more than 15 minutes."

In Florida, you can buy as many guns as you want at one time, according to the NRA. Under Florida gun laws, one must be 18 years old to purchase a gun.

Here are five things that are harder to obtain than a gun in Florida.

Cold medicine

In order to purchase common cold medication, like Sudafed, customers are required to show a form of photo identification that proves they are at least 18 years old.

Each purchase is recorded within a store's database to monitor the amount that is sold over the counter. This is because the medication contains an ingredient called pseudoephedrine, which is used to create the illegal drug methamphetamine.

Florida State law prohibits consumers from purchasing more than nine grams within a 30-day period. It's also illegal to purchase more than three packages at once.

Marriage license

To obtain a marriage license in Florida, both parties must be at least 18 years old. Minors must provide consent from both of their parents or a legal guardian. Photo identification is required for all ages.

State residents are given two options: to attend a premarital course, or wait the mandatory three days before the marriage license takes effect.

Out of state residents are exempt from the waiting period.

Fertilizer

There are restrictions on the amount of fertilizer one can purchase in Florida because ammonium nitrate, when mixed with other substances, can become explosive.

Anyone buying more than 25 pounds of fertilizer is required to register and be screened against a known terrorist list.

Anti-diarrhea medication

Purchasing large amounts of anti-diarrhea medication has recently come under scrutiny by the FDA. In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic, the FDA is asking manufacturers of over-the-counter anti-diarrhea treatments to change the way they package their products

This includes adding warning labels and limiting the amount of loperamide goes into the medication, which in large doses works in the body the same way as heroin

Medical marijuana

Medical marijuana is available for purchase in Florida, however, it is illegal under federal law. Licensed dispensaries are only allowed to sell medical marijuana to qualified customers.

To obtain a medical marijuana card, one must first seek treatment from a physician who would later input their client's information into the Medical Marijuana Use Registry.

A patient would then need to apply for a Compassionate Use Registry Identification Card. Once approved, the patient would be able to contact a licensed medical marijuana center to fill their order.

