Deputies: Man arrested three times over 8 days, accused of hiding drugs in same place

A 41-year-old Rowan County man was reportedly arrested three times over an eight day span on drug charges.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, Jason Scott Dillard, of Gold Hill, was initially arrested on Feb. 8 after 17 grams of heroin, 102 prescription pills, around $6,000 in cash were reportedly seized from his home following a two-year long drug investigation.

Between August 2017 and September 2017, three heroin purchases were allegedly made from Dillard's home on Old US 80 Highway, deputies say. Dillard was reportedly receiving and distributing amounts of at least 100 grams of heroin per week, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said they also reportedly found a money counting machine and evidence of counterfeiting money at Dillard's home. After Dillard's first arrest, deputies said they set up a surveillance system inside and outside his home.

PREVIOUS: Rowan Co man facing drug charges after heroin, pills, money seized from home

On Tuesday, Dillard was arrested a second time for allegedly trafficking heroin. The sheriff's office said deputies seized nearly 25 grams of heroin, two grams of methamphetamine, nearly $300 and drug paraphernalia at Dillard's home.

Brittany Michelle Tucker, 28, who is Dillard's girlfriend, and Kenneth Wayne Moose, 36, were in the home during the incident, the sheriff's office said.

On Friday, deputies said they executed a search warrant at Dillard's home and reportedly found over eight grams of heroin, methamphetamine, $745, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia. Deputies said they also found counterfeit $100 bills. The sheriff's office said they were at Dillard's home to "enforce drug taxes" that he reportedly owed.

Deputies say Dillard used a locked safe as the same hiding place for the bulk of his drugs.

Dillard is facing numerous drug charges and received a $2,000,000 bond.

Tucker also received a $2,000,000 bond and Moose received a $1,500 bond. The pair also face multiple drug charges.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.