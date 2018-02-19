Man accused of stabbing acquaintance in chest

A 51-year-old has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Gaston County Sunday night.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the stabbing happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Stoneys Drive in Gastonia. Police said the victim was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Police say an altercation reportedly began between the victim and Larry Wayne Brown. That is when Brown allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest, police say. The incident reportedly stemmed from a social media post, police said.

Brown was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Brown and the victim are acquaintances, officers said.

On Monday, officers said the victim was still receiving treatment at CMC. The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.

Brown was taken to the Gaston County Jail and given a $300,000 secured bond, police say.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

