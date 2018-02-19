The Carolina Panthers wanted ‘Black Panther’ inspired team art. Here’s what happened.

The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film. (Credit: Screen shot of tweet)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers celebrated the premiere of Marvel’s new “Black Panther” movie by asking graphic artists to create team art inspired by the film.

Four local artists participated, and the team unveiled the concepts Friday on Twitter after the film released.

The creations featured everything from Cam Newton dressed as the film’s main character, T’Challa, to an illustration of Panthers players as other superheroes like Captain America and Thor.

ICYMI: Artists share their spin on Marvel's "Black Panther" https://t.co/WVC2E0BOI5 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 16, 2018

Matt Clayburn, a 20-year-old college student, designed this of QB Cam Newton as T’Challa. pic.twitter.com/CbZJ6XfVCi — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 16, 2018

Graphic designer Cameron Blackmon shared his take on what a Carolina Panthers x Black Panther uniform could be. pic.twitter.com/edIvq0BfyU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 16, 2018

Illustrator Brooks Brackett designed a team of Marvel Superheros/Panthers players around T'Challa. pic.twitter.com/pCojCFLvR4 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) February 16, 2018

One creation showed a Panthers player in a Black Panther inspired uniform. The design got some Panthers fans wondering if the team might need new jerseys.

“PLEASE WEAR THESE FOR REAL” one Twitter user wrote.

“Make. It. Happen. Panthers are due for a refresh at the very least,” another person said.

Cameron Blackmon, the artist who created the uniform that they were commenting on, told the team the film is important because it portrays people of color in a way that uplifts them.

“I could only imagine what it would be like for a team to have (T’Challa’s) attributes on the football field!” Blackmon told the team.