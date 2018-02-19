Cheerwine Festival could be returning in May

The Cheerwine birthday celebration in downtown Salisbury was such a hit last year, that it appears it will be back this May, only this time as the "Cheerwine Festival."

On Tuesday the Salisbury City Council will consider adopting an ordinance that would declare temporary street closures for the soon-to-be-announced 2018 Cheerwine Festival.

The event would take place on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a slideshow that will be presented to Council at the Monday afternoon meeting.

According to the materials included in the information, the festival would include many of the same activities offered at last year’s festival, including a kids’ zone and musical acts performing throughout the day.

The festival will take place on Main Street and will run from East Bank Street to Liberty Street.

Last year's festival exceeded the expectations of organizers.

Long lines formed at the front door of the Rowan Museum where thousands viewed the Cheerwine display, already described by Executive Director Aaron Kepley as one of the most popular displays ever exhibited.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.