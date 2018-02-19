Pineville restaurant fire under investigation

No injuries were reported in a restaurant fire in Pineville Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:51 a.m. at Doo Wee BBQ on Johnston Drive. The fire chief says nearby construction workers ran to the fire station to alert them of the fire.

Pineville firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes. No one was inside at the time.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused around $50,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.