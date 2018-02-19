York Co deputies, officer shot in line of duty honored at Winthrop basketball game

The four York County officers who were shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic incident in January were honored at a Winthrop basketball game Sunday afternoon.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. Randy Clinton, Sgt. Buddy Brown, Det. Mike Doty and York County police officer Sgt. Kyle Cummings were honored during the basketball game for First Responders Appreciation Day.

Det. Mike Doty's brother represented the fallen deputy at the game.

The four officers who were sent to save a victim ended up becoming victims after investigators say 47-year-old Christian McCall shot at them.

Det. Michael R. Doty was fatally shot while in the line of duty in the 1400 block of South Parham Road on Jan. 16.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 10 p.m. on Jan. 15 to a domestic violence-related incident at a home on Farrier Lane, which is located outside of the city of York.

Before deputies arrived, the alleged suspect, identified as McCall, reportedly ran from the home on foot. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home, deputies said. York County K-9 officers were then called in to track McCall.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 16, deputies say McCall "fired shots," ultimately striking K-9 handler Sgt. Clinton. Sgt. Clinton was then taken to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. The sheriff's office said Clinton was shot in the leg. The K-9 was not struck by the gunfire.

With the assistance of several law enforcement departments including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Emergency Medical Services and fire officials, a search ensued for McCall.

During the search, deputies said McCall allegedly fired more shots, injuring the three other officers including Det. Mike Doty.

PREVIOUS: Wounded officer dies after York County officer-involved shooting

Det. Mike Doty, who has been with YCSO for 12 years, died the day after the shooting. He began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006.

Det. Mike Doty was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit and was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the sheriff’s office. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an associate advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

Representative Bruce Bryant said he hired Mike Doty and his twin brother Chris Doty at the department. Chris Doty still works there now.

“On the SWAT team he gave his job 100 percent, over 100 percent,” Rep. Bryant said. “There would be times that I’d walk out in the hall and here’s Mike Doty there even hours that he should be at home, he was there working on things.”

“He’s just a police officer that every agency would be proud to have,” Rep. Bryant said.

"We've had a lot of support, texts, calls, emails. We appreciate the publics' support for our officers," Sheriff Tolson said. "We need your continued prayers for our department."

A GoFundMe account - which you can find here - has been set up to help the injured officers with their medical bills and recovery.

The sheriff's office said McCall was also reportedly shot during the incident as well. He was taken into custody and brought to Carolinas Medical Center-Main.

According to the York County Solicitor, McCall is being charged with three counts of attempted murder for the shootings of Sgt. Clinton, Sgt. Brown, and Sgt. Cummings. He will also be charged with possession and use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and first-degree domestic violence.

RELATED: York Co. deputies, officer receive outpour of support after shooting

Clinton, Brown, Cummings and Chris Doty were all apart of the pregame team meeting with the basketball coach, deputies said. Deputies said the officers were also represented by flags that flew over the Capital in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.