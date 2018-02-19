Man killed in northwest Charlotte wreck identified

A man killed in a wreck that shut down a portion of a northwest Charlotte road for a time Monday morning has been identified as 27-year-old Jesse Vernon Wells.

The wreck happened in the 500 block of Little Rock Road near Freedom Drive around 6:50 a.m. Police say Wells was driving an Acura northeast on Little Rock Rd when the vehicle went into the center median, rotated clockwise and went into the oncoming lanes.

A Honda SUV struck the Acura in the driver's side door, officials said. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Honda were taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Huntersville with minor injuries.

Investigators said all the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. They are working to determine if speed, alcohol, or drug use were contributing factors.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police asked drivers to use Mt. Holly Road as an alternate route.

No other details were released.

