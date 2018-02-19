BLOG: Warm week ahead

Unseasonably Warm This Week

Occasional Showers/No Washout

No Cold Air For Now

After a beautiful Sunday, we are back to mostly cloudy skies for President's Day and likely for most of the week ahead. Temperatures will hold on the mild side again Monday, rising to the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon on southerly breezes. There is a small lingering shower chance for Monday, but as clouds dominate, the bark will be worse than the bite.

The clouds may try to clear Monday night, and with damp air in place, patches of dense fog will likely become an issue as lows drop back to just the mild 50s for most neighborhoods.

Tuesday through Thursday will bring another surge of warm air. Afternoon readings will return to the 70s and so we will challenge record highs both days. I'm forecasting 74 degrees in Charlotte Tuesday (record is 77 degrees set in 2014) and a cord-breaking 77 degrees on Wednesday (record is 75 degrees set last in 2011). Rain chances look very low on Tuesday, though there's a small shower chance on Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking down the road, Friday and the weekend look to remain on the warm side - in the low to mid 70s - with a small chance for a shower each day.

Hope you have a good week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

