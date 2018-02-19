Family escapes through window after tree falls on northwest Char - | WBTV Charlotte

Family escapes through window after tree falls on northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

No one was injured when a tree fell on a home in northwest Charlotte Monday morning. 

The incident happened at a home on Todd Lane near Old Mt. Holly Road around 3:30 a.m. 

A family of three were sleeping when the tree fell on the home. The tree knocked the roof off the home and onto the ground. 

A woman who lived in the home said the family had to escape through a a window to get out of the home. While hitting the home, the tree sounded like a train, the woman said. 

The home was completely destroyed. 

