North Carolina lawmaker to create committee dedicated to school safety

Parents and law makers across the country continue to go back and forth on what to do to make sure children are safe inside schools.

The discussion remains a hot button issue after the most recent mass shooting in Florida where police say a gunman killed 17 students.

Last week CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox admitted that he's always looking for ways to improve the safety of his schools for students.

Ideas he tossed around were metal detectors and an armed security presence inside school buildings.

The conversation on safety moves forward with North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

Representative Moore has plans to appoint a committee to go over statewide changes to ensure the highest level of student safety.

Parents say keeping their kids safe can even start at home while school leaders try to figure out what plan will best serve schools across the area.

"They have to use intelligence, be smart, be savvy, be cunning, and I believe those things we can do at home, we have to start training our children at home,” One parent said.

“They need to know how to protect themselves at school because the truth of the matter is we see what's going on, we can't totally depend on security at the school to make sure our children are okay.”

Representative Tim Moore will be hosting his conference Tuesday Feb. 20 in Shelby.

