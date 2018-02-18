Charlotte prepares for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game may be in Los Angeles Sunday, but next year we will be reporting about the popular game in Charlotte.

All-Star weekend is expected to bring in $100 million, and many of restaurant owners are already at the drawing board and ready to cash in.

When it comes to the game, for Brent Marshall, the manager at Mellow Mushroom, the first thing that comes to his mind is "Lebron James."

"So much fun, the slam dunk contest, three point contest, you get to see these amazing athletes," Marshall said.

The yearly tradition that brings out the best in basketball is probably one of the most talked about events during the month of February in the world of sports.

It's something that's even got the attention of Mayor Vi Lyles.

"The NBA is all about celebrities and rock stars," The mayor said.

This time next year, all that glitz and glam will be right here in the Queen City as Charlotte has been selected to be the host location for 2019.

Charlotte was originally supposed to be the location city back in 2017 but had the rights stripped away over the HB2 bill.

Thousands will be all throughout uptown for the experience and Marshall says he expects his pizza place to be booming during that weekend and believes it's never to early to begin planning.

"I know it's in a year, but you can always start getting ready," Marshall said.

Mayor Lyles says a group of firefighters and police officers are also planning ahead. She says both groups are already creating a game plan in terms of safety.

A delegation from Charlotte is in LA at the game getting tips on how to make the event successful in the Queen City.

The delegation is headed up by city manager Marcus Jones. They will return tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.