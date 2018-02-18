Medic: 2 injured after crash in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Medic: 2 injured after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A car crash in east Charlotte left two people seriously injured Sunday afternoon.

According to Medic, the crash happened near East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Deliah Lane.

Officials say the two people were treated for serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused the crash and no further information has been released.

