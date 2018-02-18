Fire reported at garage behind house in Salisbury

Firefighters responded to a fire at a garage behind a house in Salisbury Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly happened in the 300 block of North Fulton Street, near Prince Charles Apartments.

A total of 27 Firefighters controlled the fire. Mutual aid was received and no injuries were reported.

Cause was determined to be accidental, due to spontaneous combustion from oily rags.

