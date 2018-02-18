Silver Alert canceled for missing Shelby man

A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a missing Shelby man who was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

James Albert Tyson, 79, was last seen in Shelby in the 100 block of Camden Court.

He is described as a black male weighing 201 pounds and 6'4" tall. He has brown eyes and a bald head. He was last seen wearing black pants, a green jacket and glasses.

Tyson has a 2004 white Acura MDX with North Carolina tags 2H8 4BP.

