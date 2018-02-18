Large fire at lumber yard warehouse in Burke Co.

Firefighters are working a fire at a lumbar yard warehouse in Burke County.

The fire started in the 3400 block of Texs Fish Camp Road around 5 a.m. Sunday morning in Connelly Springs.

Multiple agencies are working to control the fire. A source told WBTV six departments were dispatched to the scene.

Officials have not said what caused this fire.

No further information has been released at this time.

