Rowan Chamber: Salute to Agri-business & Farmers’ Appreciation Breakfast at March PIP

From the Rowan Chamber of Commerce: The Chamber’s Power in Partnership (PIP) breakfast for March will host keynote speaker Debbie Hamrick with the North Carolina Farm Bureau.

The PIP will be held on Thurs., March 15, 7:30 a.m. at Trading Ford Baptist Church (3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury).

This special event combines the Chamber’s Salute to Agri-business and the Agricultural Extension Farmers’ Appreciation Breakfast for the third year in a row. The breakfast will feature Rowan-grown products with farm fresh eggs, Patterson Farm jams and jellies, biscuits, breakfast meats and liver mush.

Hamrick is the Director of Specialty Crops for North Carolina Farm Bureau. Through her work she traverses the state to interact with the network of support to farming and agriculture businessmen and women. She’s recognized as a connector and convener within the agricultural and local foods community. Hamrick’s resume includes business start-ups within the publishing, online and meeting fields. Much of her earlier career was spent developing the business community within the international floriculture industry across five continents.

The dates for the remaining 2018 PIP series are: April 19 (Health Care) and May 17 (Leadership Rowan Graduation). The April and May PIP’s will be held at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Rd.). The PIP series will take a break in the summer and start again in Sept. 2018.

The Chamber’s breakfast series averaged over 150 attendees each month during its last three seasons. The PIP series recruits top-notch speakers to the community and provides high-level networking opportunities. Sponsors have exclusive marketing rights to the banquet room and share a five-minute sponsor profile on their company. Partner agencies communicate updates with local business leaders and address issues of concern for the entire region.

The Leadership Rowan Class members start their day at the breakfast and then venture out for each day’s session focused on a different aspect of the community.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tuesday, March 13, by 5 p.m.Rowan County Farmers are FREE; Members = $15; Non-members = $25. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.