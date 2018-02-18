One dead, one charged in fatal car crash overnight in south Charlotte

One person was killed in a single car crash in south Charlotte early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on Runnymede Lane near Barclay Downs Drive around 1:22 a.m. Upon arrival, officers say they located the vehicle off of the roadway.

Matthew Michael Harvie was driving his 2006 Acura above the 35 MPH speed limit when he struck four trees after approaching a curve in the road, police say. The car was split apart and continued striking the other trees before overturning.

Officials confirmed Mary Stephens Brooks dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash. Harvie was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving. He was transported and treated for minor injuries.

