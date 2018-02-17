More security likely at transit center in uptown Charlotte after assault on officer

If you're trying to catch a CATS bus in uptown Charlotte, you can expect more security officers to be around the transit center on East Trade Street after one G4S security officer suffered a broken nose and other injuries that placed him in the hospital Friday night after an assault.

According to police, 49-year-old Reginald Alexander punched G4S company police officer Jeffery Outen in the head multiple times after Ofiicer Outen asked him to leave the property for loitering.

Alexander continued to beat on Outen until he was unconscious.

Outen formerly worked as a deputy in Union County and was a funeral escort for Union County Deputy Jeff Green who died in a car accident back in November of 2014.

People who ride the buses daily say fights happen in the transit area all the time, but Friday was the first time they'd seen a security officer involved.

"I feel like it was isolated. The officers patrol pretty regularly and I like how they patrol and how they do their job. I feel safe," says Ronald Suber who rides the bus almost daily.

Reginald Alexander has been charged with assault on an officer.

