Pedestrian struck, killed in east Charlotte

A pedestrian is dead after being struck in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 3400 block of the Plaza at 9:35 p.m.

CMPD says Tiffany Monique Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped immediately and remained on the scene, police say.

Officials say the victim was crossing The Plaza wearing dark clothing and was not in a marked crosswalk or at an intersection. Police do not believe alcohol or speed were contributing factors in this crash.

