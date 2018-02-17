Mom played dumb about fugitive boyfriend, then US marshals asked her kids

Stacey Lynn Cloud, a 46-year-old Monroe mom, was sentenced to federal prison this week for lying to U.S. Marshals when they asked if she knew the whereabouts of her fugitive boyfriend. (From Mecklenburg County Jail via the Charlotte Observer)

A 46-year-old Monroe mom played dumb when U.S. marshals asked about her fugitive boyfriend’s whereabouts last summer.

Stacey Lynn Cloud said she had no idea where he was, hadn’t seen Billy Darryl Floyd and hadn’t talked with him, according to a federal affidavit.

Then they asked her two children.

Sure they’d seen him, they said. They’d all been together two weeks earlier at his lake property in Mount Gilead. The Montgomery County town is nearly 60 miles east of Charlotte at the foot of the Uwharrie Mountains.

One of her children overheard their mom and Floyd talking about throwaway phones and untraceable license plates, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed against Cloud by Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Taylor.

Cloud told the marshals she didn’t know where Floyd was, even after they warned her she could be charged with harboring a fugitive, according the affidavit.

Floyd, 54, had missed federal court dates after a federal grand jury in 2016 accused him of filing false tax returns, trying to block the sale of property seized by the IRS in the Union County town of Mineral Springs and intimidating IRS employees who conducted the sale by threatening to follow their cars later.

Authorities caught up with Cloud and Floyd in Tennessee in October and arrested them, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit was part of a criminal complaint charging Cloud with making false statements and concealing a person from arrest. She pleaded guilty in November.

Cloud was sentenced by U.S. Magistrate Judge David Cayer in Charlotte in mid-February to 60 days in jail, with one year of supervised released, according to her lawyer, Michael Greene of Charlotte. Court fees were waived given her inability to pay, Greene told the Observer on Friday.

Floyd remains in the Mecklenburg County jail on Friday awaiting trial, jail records show.

“I was pleased to be able to negotiate a plea to a misdemeanor offense for my client,” Greene said. “Ms. Cloud had absolutely no criminal history and suffered from both mental and physical abuse at the hands of Mr. Floyd. She made the unfortunate choice of assisting her ex-boyfriend in his continued flight from justice.

“She regrets this decision and hopes to move on from this period in her life at the completion of her sentence.”