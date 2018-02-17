NC man went into a medically-induced coma, and woke up a dad

A North Carolina couple celebrated the birth of their first child this week, after the father had been in a medically-induced coma while his wife was in labor. (Screenshot of GoFundMe page via the Charlotte Observer)

A North Carolina couple was, at last, able to celebrate the birth of their first child in mid-February, after the father woke up from a medically induced coma.

John Lancaster, of Elizabeth City, was having trouble breathing in January. The doctors discovered an undiagnosed heart condition was causing his lungs to fail, according to multiple media reports.

Lancaster had to be flown to a hospital in Norfolk, Va., where he was placed in a coma for 18 days.

During that time, his wife went into labor in the same hospital.

Erica Hunt gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Kimber, just as Lancaster was about to undergo surgery, according to WTKR.

“After delivering her, an hour later I made my sister wheelchair me down before his procedure,” Hunt told the TV station.

Lancaster woke up from his coma on Feb. 9. He told the Virginian-Pilot he had no recollection of his wife being by his side while he was in the coma, and didn’t realize he had a daughter until days after the sedation wore off.

It was a pleasant surprise after weeks of turmoil.

“There’s no description for how that felt,” Lancaster told the newspaper.

To help the new parents with medical bills, friends have set up a GoFundMe page.