Crews battle fire at century-old home in Salisbury

A fire was reported at a home in Salisbury Saturday afternoon.

According to the Salisbury Fire Department, the incident happened at a home in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Officials say the fire was controlled after fire crews knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported.

The home was sold by the Historic Salisbury Foundation in 2017 to a Cherryville craftsman who has been restoring the century-old home, known as the Emerson House.

The owner was reportedly in Texas Saturday, and no one was home when the fire department responded.

In all, 35 firefighters from multiple units responded to the scene.

Mutual aid received from Franklin, Ellis, Granite Rowan Rescue and EMS. Cleveland, South Salisbury and East Spencer assisted covering Salisbury districts.

The investigation will remain open pending final cause determination.

