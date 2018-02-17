Man arrested for armed robbery in northwest Charlotte

A man was arrested for an armed robbery in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a robbery call for service in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

Upon arrival, police spoke with a female victim and determined that the man approached her in the 8600 block of University City Blvd.

Police say the man reportedly implied he had a weapon, got into the woman's car and drove her to a location on Queen City Drive where he let her go. The woman was not injured.

The man then drove off in the car and officers located the unoccupied vehicle off Mount Holly Road.

Officers searched the area and located and arrested Christian Shipp, 27, nearby.

Shipp was charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, kidnapping and assault on a female.

