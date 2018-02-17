BLOG: First Alert Day

Periods of rain are beginning to show up on the radar, most of which are light, as of Saturday morning. We still expect shower coverage to increase through this afternoon. However, like both days last weekend, the showers and drizzle should be pretty light & spotty and won't amount to much measurable rain at all.

The bigger story arguably may be the temperature drop. After smashing records yesterday, most of us will be more than 30° colder for this afternoon as we'll be lucky to reach 50°. When you add that to the damp and dreary conditions, it's certainly not the best day to be outside and a far cry from Friday.

The good news for the weekend warriors is that Sunday looks better. A new area of high pressure will return, clearing the clouds and sending temps back into the low 60s. If you've got a 3-day weekend into Presidents Day, expect more clouds and maybe a sprinkle Monday, but temps hold in the low 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.