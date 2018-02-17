Catawba College to present free choral concert

Want to shake off the winter chill? Then, make plans to attend “Hear America Sing,” an afternoon of choral music offered at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel at Catawba College.

The Catawba Singers, PopAC, and Chamber Choir will present this free program featuring many well-known works by classical American composers, as well as music from Gospel and Popular genres.

Works presented on the program by the Catawba Singers will include two hymn settings by Aaron Copland and “Precious Lord” by Thomas Dorsey. The Chamber Choir will perform Erb’s haunting setting of “Shenandoah” and a highly unusual version of “Jeannie with the Light Brown Hair.” PopAC will delight the audience with a rhythmic version of “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson and “Home” made famous by Phillip Phillips.

The combined 80-voice ensembles are under the direction of Dr. Phillip E. Burgess, associate chair of the Music Department at Catawba College. The choirs will be accompanied by Mr. Jacob Hahn and Mrs. Susan Trivette.

This hour-long concert is free and open to the public.

