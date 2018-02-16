Forever Family: Meet Glenn

Get Ready For Glenn in this week’s Forever Family Feature

Here is a young man with a truly magnetic personality!

Please say hello to Glenn, he is young and energetic and he is looking for a family that is outgoing and playful, a family that will support his dreams, and allow him to stay in touch with his biological sister.

I went bowling with him and talked about his life and his hopes of finding a loving home.

If you are interested in adopting, or know someone thinking about it, please share this and spread Glenn’s story!

We really hope he finds a family that will help him stay in touch with his sister.

To learn more contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY. Or log onto foreverfamily.org

