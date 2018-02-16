Sports and toy memorabilia show Saturday in Salisbury

Those old baseball cards in your closet, maybe that G.I. Joe or Barbie in the attic? Those things could be worth a mint, or, if you’re into collecting and need one place to satisfy your urge, we may have found it.

A traveling sports memorabilia and toy show is making a stop on Saturday in Salisbury. The same show made its first stop in Salisbury last year, and it was very well attended.

“We have vintage to modern toys, collectibles, TV related collectibles of a toy natures, sports cards, sports memorabilia, comics, a wide variety of items that appeal to about any collector," said Wes Starkey of Inside Pitch Promotions.

Diecast cars are popular, anything from classic movies, and weird stuff like the O.J. Simpson play set.

This show is only in Salisbury on Saturday. It moves around the state going to other cities like Charlotte, and stopping in Hickory in three weeks

It draws big crowds at every stop, according to the promoter.

Some folks looking to buy something they may have had as a child, or some looking to cash in on something they’ve saved over the years and are n ow ready to let go.

“It’s always fun to look at particular items that I don’t have or find some new items that I won’t to pursue," Starkey added.

That show is in Salisbury on Saturday at the Rowan County Fairgrounds from 9a to 4p. Admission is $4 for adults.

And if you wondered what the most popular items is right now to buy and sell, Wes says it’s anything to do with Star Wars.

