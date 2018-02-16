Search warrant locates $20,000 worth of crack and guns in Iredell County

A pair of men were arrested after deputies say $20,000 worth of crack cocaine and two pistols were found at a home in Iredell County Friday.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received information about possible drug sales in the 1900 block of Cline Street in Statesville.

The information was verified by surveillance and other evidence gathering efforts. Undercover purchases of “Crack” cocaine were made from the residence on Cline Street.

Based on this information, investigators say they were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence.

Once inside the home, detectives located and seized “Crack” cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000, marijuana, scales, along with two pistols, one of which had been reported stolen to Statesville Police Department.

The two suspects who were at the home at the time of the search warrant were arrested and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Desmond Gray, 22, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony maintaining a dwelling/vehicle or place to sell controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gray was placed under a $93,000 secured bond. He is currently out of jail on a $133,500 secured bond for other drug related charges pending court.

Randell Myricks Jr., 24, was charged with felony trafficking in Schedule II by possession and felony trafficking in Schedule II by transport.

Myricks was placed under a $300,000 secured bond. Myricks is currently out of jail on $500,000 secured bond for drug charges pending court.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.