Adorable alpacas all over the place, at the Southern Alpaca Celebration

They’re like llamas, but cuter, and with teddy-bear heads. Nature’s most adorable livestock might just be, the alpaca.

The Southern Alpaca Celebration is in town this weekend, and seeks to showcase the cuddly animals to the public.

We took a tour of the show on Friday and came across hundreds of the adorable creatures. Each known for their docile nature, and prized for their ultra-soft fur.

The show is open through Sunday and is free to the public. For more information, check out http://carolinaalpacacelebration.com/

