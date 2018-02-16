Man arrested in armed robbery of business in Conover

A man was arrested Friday for an armed robbery at a business in Conover.

The man is being charged in the robbery of “Skill Games” on Conover Boulevard.

Thomas Herman, 28, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The theft is one of three different robberies that took place in Conover over the past two weeks.

Herman was transported to the Catawba County Jail and authorities are trying to figure out if he was involved in any of the other robberies.

They are working to find out who is responsible for the string of armed robberies, but so far, they’ve not been able to connect the three.

For now, Herman will be charged with just one.

Suspect descriptions are different. There is concern, however, that a group may be working together, though it could indeed be just three separate individuals.

In any case, police are asking the public to be vigilant. The latest robbery was at Skill Games when the man with a gun came in demanding money, got it, and fled on foot.

Some people inside ran after him and saw him go into a wooded area. The crook dropped some of the money as he fled.

That robbery follows a similar crime at the Circle K convenience store and the Dollar General two weeks ago.

Investigators are asking the public to be on the lookout for anything or anyone suspicious and to make a mental note of descriptions and pass it on to police as soon as possible.

Major Robert Houston says it is very unusual to have so many armed robberies, “For any city, much less the town of Conover.”

The suspect's name and charges have not been released yet.

