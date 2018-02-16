Charlotte security expert weighs in on Florida school shooting

Dissecting chilling moments from this week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, is a professional obsession for Dr. Michael Clumpner.

Clumpner's company, Threat Suppression, specializes in teaching organizations how to best survive active shooter scenarios. But in many cases, fighting back requires finding red flags online.

That means having to separate fact from fiction.

"We look if they have the ability. If they have the opportunity. We look and see if the threat is credible in nature,” Clumpner said.

As Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School became the latest flashpoint connecting gun violence and innocent lives lost, Clumpner worries about what he calls "a disturbing pattern."

"Eighty percent of all active shooter events - in middle school and high school events - at least one non-involved person knew, and in 66 percent of the events, multiple people knew," Clumpner said.

Clumpner said first responders are dealing with an active investigation. They're also comforting a community in shock, and taking on the task of finding steps of prevention following these moments of insanity.

"The research shows us once the shooting starts, death or serious injury every 15 seconds until the shooter is stopped, the shooter gives up, or the shooter kills himself."

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.