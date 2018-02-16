Two reports of "cheating spouse" scam in Waxhaw area

A new scam aims to target cheating men, and it has made its way to the Waxhaw area.

What seems like blackmail is actually a new scam police have seen pop up in various different areas.

Waxhaw Police confirm two reported letters received in the Waxhaw area.

Recipients will receive a letter in the mail from a mystery writer, requesting $3,600 in bitcoin.

If the recipient does not pay up, the writer threatens to send supposed evidence the man has cheated to his spouse.

Police say the letter has been sent to people who are not even married, and are urging people to contact authorities if they receive it.

