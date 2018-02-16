WBTV Sports Overtime: Queens bounces back after only loss of the season

On January 9th, Queens was ranked the #1 team in division 2 basketball for the first time ever.
Their run at the top only lasted a week but what has happened since then is a sign that even better things could be on the horizon for the Royals.
For more on the #2 team in the nation, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
