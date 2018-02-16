Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Denver Defense to offer firearm safety kits

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Defense have formed a collaborative effort with Project ChildSafe to distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents.

The safety kits include safety curriculum and a cable-style gun lock. The kits will be distributed at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s District Offices as well as Denver Defense.

The joint partnership between the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Denver Defense allows both organizations to participate in an effort to keep the community safe and form bonds with community members.

The locks in the safety kit will fit on most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns. The goal is to prevent a child or any other unauthorized person from accessing a firearm in a home.

Officials are reminding residents it is illegal for any person who resides in the same premises as a minor to store or leave a firearm in a condition that can be discharged if obtained by a minor.

Residents who are in need of a safe and secure way to store firearms are encouraged to stop by and pick up a safety kit. In addition to the safety kits, Denver Defense is also offering a discount on handgun safe for $16.00.

Project ChildSafe, a program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), educates community members of safe firearms handling practices and works to reduce firearms accidents in local communities.

Project ChildSafe has distributed more than 37 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance and the firearms industry.

