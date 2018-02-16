Multiple injuries reported in Rock Hill crash - | WBTV Charlotte

Multiple injuries reported in Rock Hill crash

(Source: Rock Hill Fire Department) (Source: Rock Hill Fire Department)
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

Multiple injuries were reported in a crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon. 

The wreck happened at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Flint Hill Street. At least two cars appear to be involved. 

Firefighters, police, and Medic responded to the scene. 

There's no word on what caused the crash. 

