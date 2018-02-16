Multiple injuries reported in Rock Hill crash

Multiple injuries were reported in a crash in Rock Hill Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Flint Hill Street. At least two cars appear to be involved.

Fire, Police and EMS are on scene at an MVA with multiple inuries at the intersecton of Heckle Blvd. and Flint Hill St. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/MfmGfYXMKB — Rock Hill SC FD (@RockHillSCFire) February 16, 2018

Firefighters, police, and Medic responded to the scene.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

