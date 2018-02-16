Toyota of N Charlotte talks 2019 Toyota TRD Pro trucks

Ever wanted to get your hands on a Toyota TRD Pro truck? Well, you’ve got another shot – the 2019 lineup was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show and Toyota of N Charlotte has the details you’re looking for before you start shopping. Pricing and release dates have yet to be revealed, but the information should come soon. In the meantime, get to know the new Toyota TRD Pro lineup!

Get to know the 2019 Toyota TRD Pro truck lineup

Here are some of the highlights of this incredible group of N Charlotte Toyota trucks:

The lineup once again features the ever-popular and ever-versatile Toyota Tacoma, Tundra , and 4Runner trucks

All three trucks have new 2.5” Fox shocks, improved damping, and enhanced suspensions, with the Tacoma and 4Runner each being lifted 1” and the Tundra being lifted 2”

Each vehicle offers all-terrain tires so off-road adventures are easy to access

All three trucks have a plush leather interior studded with special TRD Pro badging, as well as accented with unique bright red stitching

You’ll also find top technology woven into these performance-driven N Charlotte Toyota trucks, including Entune Premium Audio with integrated navigation

Each of the new Toyota TRD Pro models also have updated skid plates to protect elements underneath the vehicle

The Toyota TRD Pro model of the Tundra boasts a power moonroof, new rear leaf springs, and a new hood scoop

The 2019 TRD Pro Tacoma offers a new air intake system that’s designed like a snorkel to pull air in from near the roofline, instead of near the tires, to reduce dust being pulled into the engine. It also has a front anti-roll bar and updated black grille.

The new Toyota 4Runner will offer LED fog lights, a TRD Roost shield, and new roof racks for more cargo space

However, if you’re itching to get behind the wheel and simply can’t wait for these 2019 models to arrive at Toyota of N Charlotte, why not take the originals for a spin while you’re waiting? 2018 models of all three of these trucks are at our dealership and we’re ready to get you behind the wheel. Here are some basics to know:

The 2018 Toyota 4Runner has a starting MSRP of $34,610, gets 17/21 mpg, and comes in six different models.

The 2018 Toyota Tacoma has a starting MSRP of $25,200, gets 18/22 mpg, and comes in six different models.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra has a starting MSRP of $31,120, gets 15/19 mpg, and comes in five different models.

