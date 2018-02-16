Toyota of N Charlotte talks 2019 Toyota TRD Pro trucks

Ever wanted to get your hands on a Toyota TRD Pro truck? Well, you’ve got another shot – the 2019 lineup was unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show and Toyota of N Charlotte has the details you’re looking for before you start shopping. Pricing and release dates have yet to be revealed, but the information should come soon. In the meantime, get to know the new Toyota TRD Pro lineup!
Here are some of the highlights of this incredible group of N Charlotte Toyota trucks:
However, if you’re itching to get behind the wheel and simply can’t wait for these 2019 models to arrive at Toyota of N Charlotte, why not take the originals for a spin while you’re waiting? 2018 models of all three of these trucks are at our dealership and we’re ready to get you behind the wheel. Here are some basics to know:
Ready to test drive? Don’t miss out – come to Toyota of N Charlotte today. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. Call ahead of time to schedule your appointment at (704) 875-9199!
