App State Announces 2022 Game at Texas A&M

The Appalachian State football team will travel to College Station, Texas, to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 10, 2022.

The matchup will be the Mountaineers’ first against the Aggies and adds to the list of Appalachian’s annual scheduling of some of the nation's most recognizable programs.

The Mountaineers have played seven games against teams from Power Five conferences in head coach Scott Satterfield’s first five seasons. They're now set to play at least one game against a Power Five team in each of the next seven seasons, starting with a 2018 visit to Penn State on Sept. 1.

App State also has future Power Five matchups scheduled for 2019 (at North Carolina), 2020 (at Wisconsin, at Wake Forest), 2021 (at Miami), 2022 (North Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone), 2023 (at North Carolina) and 2024 (at Clemson).

"We're excited to add another nationally recognized program like Texas A&M to our future football schedule," director of athletics Doug Gillin said. “The trip to Texas should be a great experience for our team and fan base.”

Texas A&M will be the latest SEC opponent for the Mountaineers, following recent trips to Tennessee in 2016 and Georgia last year. The Aggies have appeared in nine straight bowl games, winning four of them. Entering his first season as the Aggies’ head coach, Jimbo Fisher brings an 83-23 career record and 5-2 mark in bowl games.

App State has hosted P5 teams from Miami (2016) and Wake Forest (2017) the last two years and has traveled to LSU (2008), Florida (2010), Virginia Tech (2011), Georgia (2013, 2017), Michigan (2014), Clemson (2015) and Tennessee (2016) over the last decade.

The Mountaineers are entering their fifth season as a member of the FBS Sun Belt Conference with hopes to reach their fourth straight bowl game in the first four seasons of eligibility for FBS postseason play.

Satterfield’s team has been crowned champions in each of its bowl games over the last three seasons, becoming the first program to accomplish that feat immediately after transitioning to the FBS ranks. Along with Camellia Bowl Championships in 2015 and 2016 and the Dollar General Bowl Championship in 2017, Appalachian has earned a share of the Sun Belt Conference title in both 2016 and 2017 and is looking to continue that same storyline in the upcoming season.

Texas A&M joins North Carolina and Marshall on the Mountaineers' 2022 non-conference schedule.

Press release provided by Appalachian State Strategic Communications